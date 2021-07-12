Chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine to throughout the day today. Not quite as hot as the past couple of days but we still should be on either side of 90 degrees. The wind will be much calmer with a light North Easterly breeze around 5 mph. Chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm but most areas will stay dry.

TONIGHT: Cool and clear as temps should be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will pick up a bit out of the East at about 10-15 mph. There will be some thickening cloud cover as we head towards the morning hours.

TUESDAY: Chance of some scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm as a disturbance will make its way into the area to start off the day. It will be the coolest day of the week as most temperatures should be in the low to mid 80’s. Winds will be stead out of the Northeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Looks to be mostly cloudy for most of our viewing area. Light breeze from the North. Temperatures hanging around either side on 90 degrees.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot day for our area as temps should be in the mid 90’s. We will be under sunny skies. Chance for some wind out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the evening hours.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy for most of our viewing area. Looks to be another hot one with highs ranging anywhere from the low to mid 90’s. Some gusty wind from the South is possible in the afternoon hours with gusts up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to feature a return of the possibility for some triple digit temperatures. Looks to be mostly sunny for the greater part of our viewing area. Winds look to be calm on Saturday. Sunday, however, does have the possibility of featuring some breezy conditions with gusts anywhere from 25-30 mph.

