Chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with temps ranging from the low to mid 80’s depending on location. Chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon with a breezy West wind at 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers in the Eastern parts of out viewing area. Cloudy skies for most of us. This will trap some of the heat and we’ll have temps in the low to mid 50’s with a very light Northwesterly breeze.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy depending on your location. A light breeze will persist out of the North at 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid 80’s with lows bottoming out in the low to mid 50’s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies for most of our viewing area which will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80’s. A bit on the breezy side with a wind from the North at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.

SUNDAY: Heating up into the low to mid 90’s for most of us. Light breeze from the SE at 5 mph under sunny skies. Early signs of a potential heat wave for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

MONDAY: Heating up into the upper 90’s and approaching 100 degrees in some spots under sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Continuing to heat up as it looks like most spots will be in the upper 90’s and into the triple digits. This is made possible by abundant sunshine and a breeze from the Southwest.

WEDNEDAY: Heat wave continues as we will be in the 90’s for the most part of the state but a few triple digit readings aren’t out of the question. Abundant sunshine.

