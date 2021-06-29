Heat continues to rise heading into the middle of the week.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Continuing to heat up as it looks like most spots will be in the upper 90’s and into the triple digits. This is made possible by abundant sunshine and a breeze from the Southwest.

TONIGHT: A mild night under clear skies. Temps will in the mid to upper 50’s for our area. Light breeze from the Southwest.

TOMORROW: Heat wave continues as we will be in the 90’s for the most part of the state but a few triple digit readings aren’t out of the question. Abundant sunshine.

THURSDAY: Plenty of heat and sunshine. High’s running from the mid to upper 90’s for most locations. Blustery wind from the East at 10-20 mph.

Friday: The heat surge continues as temps should be once again in the mid to upper 90’s depending on where you are. Chance of an isolated T-storm but nothing to certain of currently. The wind should be a little bit of a factor as we could see gusts upwards of 30 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Once again we’re looking at temps in the low to upper 90’s. A few chances of some isolated showers and thunderstorms as we head throughout the weekend. Light breezes also in play.

MONDAY: Looks to be a very hot day to start off the work week as temps should be in the upper 90’s in most locations under sunny skies.

