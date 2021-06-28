GREAT FALLS — A very hot week ahead across the Treasure State - here's a look at the forecast:

TODAY: Heating up into the upper 90’s and approaching 100 degrees in some spots under sunny skies.

TONIGHT: Under clear skies we will cool down considerably into the low to mid 50’s depending on your location. Light breeze for tonight but should be mostly calm.

TUESDAY: Continuing to heat up as it looks like most spots will be in the upper 90’s and into the triple digits. This is made possible by abundant sunshine and a breeze from the Southwest.

MTN

WEDNESDAY: Heat wave continues as we will be in the 90’s for the most part of the state but a few triple digit readings aren’t out of the question. Abundant sunshine.

THURSDAY: Plenty of heat and sunshine. High’s running from the mid to upper 90’s for most locations. Blustery wind from the East at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: The heat surge continues as temps should be once again in the mid to upper 90’s depending on where you are. Chance of an isolated T-storm but nothing to certain of currently. The wind should be a little bit of a factor as we could see gusts upwards of 30 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Once again we’re looking at temps in the low to upper 90’s. A few chances of some isolated showers and thunderstorms as we head throughout the weekend. Light breezes also in play.



SAFETY: Do not leave children, pets, or elderly people in vehicles without the air-conditioning running. Temperatures inside vehicles can soar quickly, and every year, children die after being left in hot vehicles. According to the NHTSA , children dying from heatstroke in cars, either because they were left or became trapped, has increased in recent years. In 2018 and 2019, a record 53 children died of vehicular heatstroke each year. In 2020, during the public health emergency, 25 children lost their lives in hot cars, and in 2021 four children have died.

IAFF

HOT WEATHER TIPS: try to limit your time outdoors during the heat of the day, and if you do have to be outside, make sure you stay hydrated; wear light-colored clothing; and take frequent breaks in the shade or AC. Also, make sure you check on family members and neighbors next week to make sure that they are doing okay since not everyone has AC and/or fans in their homes. And don't forget to ensure that your pets have plenty of fresh water available!