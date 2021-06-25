Seasonably warm today and tomorrow to start your weekend.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy depending on your location. A light breeze will persist out of the North at 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid 70’s to mid 80’s depending on your location. Slight chance for an isolated shower.

TONIGHT: Lows bottoming out in the low to mid 50’s. We should see thickening clouds for most of the area as we head throughout the night. Slight chance of isolated shower.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies for most of our viewing area which will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80’s. A bit on the breezy side with a wind from the North at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph. Slight chance of shower but most will stay dry.

SUNDAY: Heating up into the low to mid 90’s for most of us. Light breeze from the SE at 5 mph under sunny skies. Early signs of a potential heat wave for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

MONDAY: Heating up into the upper 90’s and approaching 100 degrees in some spots under sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Continuing to heat up as it looks like most spots will be in the upper 90’s and into the triple digits. This is made possible by abundant sunshine and a breeze from the Southwest.

WEDNESDAY: Heat wave continues as we will be in the 90’s for the most part of the state but a few triple digit readings aren’t out of the question. Abundant sunshine.

THURSDAY: Plenty of heat and sunshine. High’s running from the mid to upper 90’s for most locations. Blustery wind from the East at 10-20 mph.

