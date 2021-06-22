Watch
Shower and thunderstorm threat for tomorrow night.

Surging heat into next week.
Posted at 7:37 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 10:05:14-04

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Mostly to mainly sunny skies. A lot warmer with highs in the mid 80s

TONIGHT: Lows in the low to mid 50s. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temps ranging from the low to mid 80’s depending on location. Chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm with a breezy West wind at 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy depending on your location. A light breeze will persist out of the North at 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid 80’s with lows bottoming out in the low to mid 50’s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies for most of our viewing area which will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80’s. A bit on the breezy side with a wind from the North at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Sunday: Heating up into the low to mid 90’s for most of us. Light breeze from the SE at 5 mph under sunny skies. Early signs of a potential heat wave for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

MONDAY: Heating up into the upper 90’s and approaching 100 degrees in some spots under sunny skies.

