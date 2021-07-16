Showers and Thunderstorms are possible heading into your Friday night.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy for most of our viewing area. Looks to be another hot one with highs ranging anywhere from the low to mid 90’s. Some gusty wind from the South is possible in the afternoon and late evening hours with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mild and partly to mostly cloudy depending on location as temps should be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be light and variable from the Southwest. The chance is there for a lingering shower or thunderstorm during the early overnight hours.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine and heating up into the upper 90’s. Eastern parts of our viewing area could easily hit or exceed 100 degrees. Winds out of the SSW at 5-10 mph. The Eastern parts of our viewing area could see gusts from 25-35 mph during the evening and early overnight hours.

SUNDAY: The sunshine stays with us for the durations of the day on Sunday. Once again, we will reach into the upper 90’s with Eastern areas having the best shot at seeing triple digit readings. Winds light out of the Southwest at 5 mph.

MONDAY: The extended outlook for Monday shows a continued surge in heat. Sunny conditions and we will be under a ridge in the jet stream which will help to push the possibility of temperatures being in the low to mid 100’s.

TUESDAY: Looks to be in the mid to upper 90’s for daytime highs. Mostly cloudy in the morning and then clearing out towards the afternoon hours. Winds will also be prevalent from the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Eastern parts of our viewing area could be at the 100-degree mark or into the low 100’s.

WEDNESDAY: The heat continues into the middle of next week as we look to be partly cloudy for most locations and as we continue to sit under a ridge in the jet stream the temperatures will be in the upper 90’s to 100 degrees in most locations. Eastern Montana will have the best shot at the lower 100’s.

THURSDAY: Both extended models at this point are showing for the chance of triple digit highs for the Western and Eastern parts of our viewing area in the low 100’s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of us with a steady West wind anywhere from 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.