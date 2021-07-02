Showers and thunderstorms bring a brief relief to our area tonight.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Continuing to heat up as it looks like most spots will be in the upper 90’s and into the triple digits. This is made possible by abundant sunshine and a breeze from the Southwest. A chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives this evening and into the early overnight hours.

TONIGHT: A mild night under clear skies. Temps will in the mid to upper 60’s for our area. Light breeze from the Southwest. Winds do get gusty especially in Eastern parts of our viewing area around 30-40 mph out of the East. Showers will taper off during the early overnight hours and we will remain mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW: The heat surge continues as temps should be once again in the mid to upper 90’s depending on where you are. Chance of an isolated T-storm but most of the action stays to the South. The wind should be a little bit of a factor as we could see gusts upwards of 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Once again we’re looking at temps in the low to upper 90’s. A few chances of some isolated showers and thunderstorms as we head throughout the weekend. Light breezes also in play.

MONDAY: Looks to be a very hot day to start off the work week as temps should be in the upper 90’s in most locations under sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy in most locations. Heat continues to not back off as highs look to be in the mid 90’s with a chance of some scattered thunderstorms during the evening.

WEDNESDAY: Remaining hot anywhere for the low to upper 90’s. There should be a Westerly wind to factor in with that with gusts anywhere from 25-35 mph. Mostly sunny skies for most of us.

THURSDAY: Looks to be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s depending on where you are. Partly cloudy skies for most of us and the breeze should be a factor out of the West with gusts ranging from 25-30 mph.

