Showers and Thunderstorms for Western and Central Montana today.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: A disturbance will make its way into the area today from the Southwest bringing with it the chance for some widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will be diminished somewhat in western and central parts of our viewing area reaching into the upper 80’s to low 90’s. Eastern areas will stay drier and should reach triple digits.

TONIGHT: Mild and mostly cloudy as temps should be in the low to mid 60’s to near 70 degrees. Winds will be light and variable from the Southwest for most of us but will kick up in Eastern Montana as we head into the overnight hours with gusts 30-40 mph. The chance is there for a lingering shower or thunderstorm during the early overnight hours.

TUESDAY: Looks to be in the low to upper 90’s for daytime highs hottest in Eastern Montana. Mostly cloudy in the morning and then clearing out towards the afternoon hours. Winds will also be prevalent from the West at 5-10 mph. Eastern parts of our viewing area. Chance for an evening isolated shower or thunderstorm.

WEDNESDAY: The heat continues into the middle of next week as we look to be partly cloudy for most locations and as we continue to sit under a ridge in the jet stream the temperatures will be in the low to mid 90’s in most locations. Chance once again for an evening isolated shower or thunderstorm.

THURSDAY: Looks to be the hottest day of the week for most. Temps in the upper 90’s for most of our viewing area with few select locations hitting the triple digit mark for daytime highs. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of us with a steady West wind anywhere from 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot with temperatures running anywhere from the low to mid 80’s. Light Northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend at this point looks to be filled with abundant sunshine as high pressure sits over our area. This will keep the temperatures very hot as daytime highs should stretch anywhere from the low to upper 90’s. Chances for reaching the 100-degree mark are there and are most prevalent in Eastern parts of out viewing area. No precipitation in the forecast currently.

