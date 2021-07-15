Showers and thunderstorms possible for tonight and Friday evening.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Sunny and hot day for our area as temps should be in the mid 90’s. We will be under sunny skies. Chance for some wind out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the evening hours that may linger into the early overnight hours. Most of these storms should be non-severe.

TONIGHT: Mild and partly to mostly cloudy depending on location as temps should be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be light and variable from the Southwest. The chance is there for a lingering shower or thunderstorm during the early overnight hours.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy for most of our viewing area. Looks to be another hot one with highs ranging anywhere from the low to mid 90’s. Some gusty wind from the South is possible in the afternoon and late evening hours with gusts up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to feature a return of the possibility for some triple digit temperatures. Looks to be mostly sunny for the greater part of our viewing area. Winds look to be calm on Saturday. Sunday, however, does have the possibility of featuring some breezy conditions with gusts anywhere from 25-30 mph for a short amount of time Sunday evening.

MONDAY: The extended outlook for Monday shows a continued surge in heat. Sunny conditions and we will be under a ridge in the jet stream which will help to push the possibility of temperatures being in the low to mid 100’s.

TUESDAY: Looks to be in the mid to upper 90’s for daytime highs. Mostly cloudy in the morning and then clearing out towards the afternoon hours. Winds will also be prevalent from the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Eastern parts of our viewing area could be at the 100-degree mark or into the low 100’s.

WEDNESDAY: The heat continues into the middle of next week as we look to be partly cloudy for most locations and as we continue to sit under a ridge in the jet stream the temperatures will be in the upper 90’s to 100 degrees in most locations. Eastern Montana will have the best shot at the lower 100’s.

