Showers and thunderstorms possible heading into the afternoon Thursday.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Looks to be mostly sunny for our viewing area. Light breeze from the South. Temperatures hanging around either side on 90 degrees as we will start to heat back up.

TONIGHT: Mild and clear as temps should be in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be light and variable from the Southeast. The clouds will clear out and we will be under clear skies.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot day for our area as temps should be in the mid 90’s. We will be under sunny skies. Chance for some wind out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the evening hours that may linger into the early overnight hours.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy for most of our viewing area. Looks to be another hot one with highs ranging anywhere from the low to mid 90’s. Some gusty wind from the South is possible in the afternoon hours with gusts up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to feature a return of the possibility for some triple digit temperatures. Looks to be mostly sunny for the greater part of our viewing area. Winds look to be calm on Saturday. Sunday, however, does have the possibility of featuring some breezy conditions with gusts anywhere from 25-30 mph.

MONDAY: The extended outlook for Monday shows a continued surge in heat. Sunny conditions and we will be under a ridge in the jet stream which will help to push the possibility of temperatures being in the low to mid 100’s.

TUESDAY: Looks to be in the mid to upper 90’s for daytime highs. Mostly cloudy in the morning and then clearing out towards the afternoon hours. Winds will also be prevalent from the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

