Showers and thunderstorms prevalent throughout the day.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s as we cool off a little. Remains breezy out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as we head throughout the evening hours. These storms will be mostly non-severe.

TONIGHT: Temperatures should drop to the low to mid 50’s for most of us. Some Northwestern parts of our area could drop to the upper 40’s. Winds should remain light and variable as we will be under mostly clear skies.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: There looks to be another surge of heat in store for this weekend as we look to be under sunny skies for most of us with the wind flipping to the South. High’s look to be in the mid to upper 90’s with a few spots coming close to the triple digit mark. A chance for the winds to kick up Sunday evening with gusts anywhere from 30-40 mph in certain locations.

MONDAY: Windy to start the day with gusts 25-30 mph under sunny skies. Daytime high temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80’s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy for most of the day with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 90’s. There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. There also looks to be a breeze out of the East with gusts between 20-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Looks to be partly to mostly cloudy for most of our viewing area. Light breeze from the North. Temperatures hanging around either side on 90 degrees.

THURSDAY: Another sunny and hot day for our area as temps should be anywhere from the low to mid 90’s depending on location. We will be under sunny skies. Chance for some gusty wind out of the Southwest.

