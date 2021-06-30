Spike of the heat wave today through Friday

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Continuing to heat up as it looks like most spots will be in the upper 90’s and into the triple digits. This is made possible by abundant sunshine and a breeze from the Southwest.

TONIGHT: A mild night under clear skies. Temps will in the mid to upper 50’s for our area. Light breeze from the Southwest. Winds do get gusty especially in Eastern parts of our viewing area around 30 mph out of the East.

THURSDAY: Plenty of heat and sunshine. High’s running from the mid to upper 90’s for most locations. Blustery wind from the East at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: The heat surge continues as temps should be once again in the mid to upper 90’s depending on where you are. Chance of an isolated T-storm. The wind should be a little bit of a factor as we could see gusts upwards of 30 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Once again we’re looking at temps in the low to upper 90’s. A few chances of some isolated showers and thunderstorms as we head throughout the weekend. Light breezes also in play.

MONDAY: Looks to be a very hot day to start off the work week as temps should be in the upper 90’s in most locations under sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy in most locations. Heat continues to not back off as highs look to be in the mid 90’s with a chance of some scattered thunderstorms during the evening.

