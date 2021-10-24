Tranquil End to Weekend, High Wind Event Tuesday night into Wednesday

High pressure briefly moves back in for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures expected. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 60's across the area. A few clouds will work in during the evening as a low pressure moves in to western Montana.

Rain and elevation snow can be expected Sunday afternoon and evening for southwest Montana with a few of those showers working into the Helena area later in the day. Great Falls should stay dry on Sunday afternoon.

Monday will feature increased cloud cover and isolated rain showers as a low pressure and associated cold front move through. Highs will be in the low 60's. Tuesday starts off calm but the winds ramp up during the overnight hours and they will be howling by Wednesday morning and afternoon. The potential is there for gusts topping 50 or 60mph, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-Line. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50's for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure keeps us dry and comfortable for Thursday. Becoming unsettled and cooler for Friday and into next weekend.