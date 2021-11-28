Damaging winds east of Rocky Mountain Front, record breaking warmth for Sunday

Sunday: High wind warning in effect for north central Montana through Midnight. Another downslope wind event is expected east of the Rockies, with gusts of 80-100mph possible. For the rest of central Montana, 40-60mph gusts can be expected throughout the day. Travel will be extremely dangerous for high profile vehicles and vehicles carrying trailers. Otherwise, near record-breaking temperatures are expected, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s during the overnight hours.

Monday: Winds will not be as strong on Monday, but still breezy. Temperatures will rise to the mid 50s across central Montana. Clouds will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s at night.

Tuesday: Tuesday will be very similar to Monday, with less in the way of cloud cover. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the mid 50s with lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Another mild and likely record-breaking day with respect to temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s once again. Winds pick up as well, with gusts of 50-60mph possible across central Montana. Otherwise, sky conditions will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 50s. A stray rain or snow shower is possible as a cold front moves through during the evening. That will allow temperatures to slip into the mid 20s at night.

Friday: Cooler temperatures with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers are possible, especially at higher elevations. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s.