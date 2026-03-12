Damaging winds followed by snowstorm

A major wind and snow storm is hitting the state with heavy snow and powerful winds.

Today's Forecast:

Damaging winds followed by a snowstorm- Thursday, March 12

Intense wind gusts have toppled semis and campers this morning. Peak gusts in Great Falls so far have reached 75 mph and a 90 mph gust was recorded near Monarch. These damaging wind gusts will continue for the next several hours, but a cold front will push southward across the area later on this evening putting an end to the high winds. Daytime highs in the 40s to 50 but falling into the 30s this evening. There will be some rain showers along the front switching over to bursts of snow with quickly changing visibility.

MTN News

The wind will die down Thursday evening into Thursday night. The mountains will continue to receive heavy snowfall, with snow picking up in central Montana late Thursday night into Friday morning. There will be areas of snow around on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s.

Snow will continue through most of the day Saturday, with the heaviest snowfall over Judith Basin and Fergus counties and in the mountains. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s. The mountains could pick up 1 to 3 feet. Here are the expect totals through Sunday morning:

A major warmup is on the way next week as a strong high pressure ridge builds into the West. By St. Patrick's Day, highs will be in the 60s and then several days in the 60s and 70s after that. Record high temperatures will be challenged.

