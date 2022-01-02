Dangerous travel due to drifting snow; warmer and less windy on Sunday

A Blizzard warning is in effect for western Glacier and Pondera counties through 9am Sunday. Little to no new snow accumulation is expected, this is purely a ground blizzard event. There have been reports of whiteout conditions from Browning over to Cut Bank. Travel is not recommended in these areas.

A High Wind Warning is in effect through 6pm Sunday. Gusts up to 80mph are possible for areas just to the east of the Rockies.

Saturday night: A weak disturbance will move across north central Montana with a brief increase in cloud cover and a stray light snow shower. A warm front continues to slowly progress east across the area. Temperatures will warm throughout the night in wake of the warm front. By daybreak, most areas will be in the mid 20s. Winds will remain on the strong side, with gusts up to 50mph possible in central Montana and up to 80mph for areas just to the east of the Rockies.

Sunday: Milder with continued breezy conditions. Sustained winds of 20-25mph with gusts up to 45mph. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 30s. Clearing skies after dinnertime as a ridge of high pressure builds in and temperatures fall into the mid 10s. Winds will subside after sunset.

Monday: Very pleasant. Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid 30s. Still a bit breezy, sustained winds of 15-20mph. An arctic front drops in from the north with temperatures crashing Monday night. Overnight lows will be in the -0s and -10s. A light snowfall will accompany the front with a general coating to 2 inches across central Montana throughout the night.

Tuesday: A few, lingering snow showers in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies. Subzero wind chills throughout the entire day with high temperatures on either side of 0 degrees. Another round of light snow moves in overnight with a general coating to 2 inches expected across central Montana. Temperatures will be in the -10s and -20s across central Montana. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero possible. Limit outdoor time to 15-20 minutes if possible.

Wednesday: Dangerously cold. High temperatures in the -0s and -10s. Wind chills will remain -25 to -40 throughout the day and as low as -55 at night. Air temperatures fall into the -20s and -30s. Scattered snow showers are possible, with most of the activity in the Helena area.

Thursday: Scattered snow showers. Light accumulations expected. High temperatures in the single digits. Overnight lows in the -0s and -10s.

Friday: Spotty snow showers, otherwise partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the upper 10s and low 20s. Overnight lows in the -0s and 0s.

Saturday: Spotty snow showers. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid teens.

