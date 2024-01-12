Dangerously cold through the weekend

Happy Friday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for western MT/RMF/portions of central MT from until 11am Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for central/southwestern/southern MT until 11am/6pm Friday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for northeastern Montana until 5pm Friday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for southwestern Montana until 5pm Sunday.

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for the portions of central/north-central Montana until 5pm Sunday.

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for western Montana until 5am/11am Saturday.

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for northeastern Montana until 11am Sunday.

Today temperatures will be frigid with highs in the -10s and -20s. However, wind chills will be in the -20s, -30s, and -40s in a lot of spots. Skies will start off cloudy with possibly some areas of very fine and non-impactful snow around during the morning, then decreasing clouds during the afternoon/evening. Little to no new snow accumulation is expected. There are also going to be some scattered snow showers around during the morning in southern and eastern Montana. A bit breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10-20 mph in eastern Montana and between 5-15 mph elsewhere. Tonight, clouds decrease, conditions will be mainly dry, and record cold temperatures possible with lows in the -30s and -40s. Wind chills will be in the -30s, -40s, and -50s.

Saturday skies will be sunny and dry, but still super cold with highs in the -0s and -10s. Wind chills will remain well below zero as well. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers possible in central Montana. High temperatures in the -0s and -10s. Starting next week, Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the -0s and 0s. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph with skies that are partly to mostly sunny.

Tuesday skies will be cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Warmer with highs in the teens and 20s. Breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s.