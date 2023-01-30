Dangerous wind chills through Tuesday, followed by a quick warmup

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The temperatures will once again plummet below zero overnight, as chinook winds begin to increase for the Rocky Mountain Front and western plains. Temperatures start to moderate towards the second half of the overnight, however the wind will continue to create dangerous "feels like" temperatures into Monday.

Blowing snow is going to be an issue in the vicinity of the Rocky Mountain Front Monday and Tuesday. The wind will be persistent this week but gusts likely don't exceed 60 MPH for the Rocky Mountain Front, 50 MPH across the plains.

The chinook winds gradually warm temperatures throughout the week. On Wednesday, temperatures return to near average and warming above average thereafter. Precipitation chances remain low this week with only slight chances for snow showers on Tuesday and Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated light snow showers and breezy. Wind increases for the Rocky Mountain Front first and then the rest of the plains later in the night. As the wind increases, temperatures gradually warm above zero by daybreak. Overnight lows happen early in the night in the -0s and -10s. Wind chills will consistently range from -20 to -40.

MONDAY: Isolated, light snow showers in the morning, especially for the Hi-Line. Otherwise, partly cloudy and breezy. A sustained SW breeze at 10-20 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Highs in the 0s for northeastern Montana and the Helena Valley, mid to upper 10s for the rest of central Montana. Increasing clouds overnight as wind increases to 20-30 MPH gusting to 45 MPH at times. Temperatures in the 0s and 10s for the first half of the night, climbing into the 10s and 20s by daybreak.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. A stray snow shower is possible. A gusty SW breeze sustained at 10-20 MPH. Highs in the upper 10s and lower 20s from Havre to Glasgow, upper 20s and lower 30s elsewhere. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight as temperatures fall into the 0s for the Hi-Line, mid to upper 10s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 20s for northeastern Montana, low to mid 30s for the rest of the area. Remaining partly cloudy and breezy overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 10s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 20s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s for central Montana, mid 20s for the Hi-Line east of Havre. Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into 0s for northeastern Montana, 10s for the Hi-Line, mid to upper 20s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s for central Montana, mid to upper 30s for the Hi-Line.