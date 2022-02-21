Dangerously cold temperatures for several days

The set-up The arctic front continues to push further into southern Montana dragging in frigid air behind it. Snow begins to taper off as the front moves further south into Wyoming. The frigid airmass remains in place through at least Thursday morning followed by a ridge of high pressure gradually working back in by the weekend. Montana will see a return to seasonable temperatures by the weekend as a result.

Sunday night: Scattered snow showers continuing, with the steadiest snow remaining in the mountains. An additional coating to 3 inches can be expected for lower elevations. A northeasterly breeze at 10-15mph continues tonight. Temperatures fall to 0 to -10 with wind chills as low as -25 by Monday morning.

Monday: Scattered snow showers becoming isolated by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies persist into the night. High temperatures generally -5 to 5 degrees. Overnight lows fall to -5 to -25. Wind chills of -10 to -35 can be expected throughout the day.

Tuesday: Flurries around, otherwise partly cloudy and frigid. High temperatures 0 to -15 throughout central Montana. Overnight lows falling to -15 to -30, record low temperatures will be in jeopardy in some locations. Wind chills as low as -40 below.

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine but cold. Wind chills during the morning as low as -50 for locations along the Hi-Line, -40 for the rest of central Montana. High temperatures 0 to 10 degrees. Overnight lows of -5 to -15 with wind chills as low as -30.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers are possible. High temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Overnight lows on either side of 0 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows in the lower teens.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s. Overnight lows in the upper teens.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies and milder. Highs in the mid 40s.



