Decreasing clouds and mild temperatures

Happy Thursday!

An upper-level ridge is starting to take control of Montana’s weather bringing enjoyable conditions today through next Tuesday. Today clouds decrease with a couple rain and snow showers around in the mountains. High temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s and we get a much-needed break from the wind with sustained wind speeds between 0 and 10 mph.

Friday will have increasing clouds, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy winds will be back in eastern portions of north-central Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. A bit breezy elsewhere with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

St. Patrick's Day weekend will be splendid with partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures highs will also be nice and above average in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. Monday and Tuesday skies will be mainly sunny, and conditions will be dry. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 60s and upper 50s. A bit of a breeze will be around as well, sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday clouds increase and there is a chance of afternoon and evening rain and snow showers as a cold front approaches Montana. Temperatures will be cooler with highs ranging in the 50s and conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.