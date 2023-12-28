Decreasing clouds, mild temperatures, and dry conditions today

Happy Thursday!

Today clouds start out as partly to mostly cloudy in central and north-central Montana and decrease throughout the day. For eastern Montana cloud cover increases. Conditions remain mainly dry and temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the 40s and low 50s in most locations. Winds pick up and become breezy especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and along the Hi-Line with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Friday through Sunday skies will be mostly sunny and dry with pleasant late December temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s. Also, not much wind for these three days as sustained wind speeds will generally be between 5 and 15 mph.

New Year’s Day skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with mainly dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s and winds will be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around, generally in the mountains and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, as a disturbance passes through our area. A little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s, and a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.