Decreasing wind and clouds on Christmas Day

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The strong, downslope winds will increase during the overnight hours on Christmas Eve, with gusts over 60 MPH for the Rocky Mountain Front and throughout central Montana. While the wind is going to cause blowing snow and reduced visibility for travelers, it will help temperatures warm in areas that have remained frigid today. A weak disturbance pushes across northern portions of the area, bringing light rain, freezing rain and snow.

On Christmas Day, temperatures warm into the 30s and 40s for central and eastern Montana. Wind gradually diminishes throughout the day with scattered rain and snow showers continuing. The next chance for rain and snow showers is Tuesday as another disturbance makes its way across the state. Seasonably mild temperature continue through the next several days before temperatures gradually cool closer to climatological normal by the new year.

SATURDAY NIGHT: For central Montana, temperatures remain steady or rise throughout the night, reaching the lower 40s by daybreak. Temperature quickly warm for the Hi-Line and eastern Montana, reaching the 30s by daybreak. Strong winds overnight will push further east, a sustained SW breeze at 20-30 MPH gusting to 50 MPH at times (80 MPH for the Rocky Mountain Front). There will be scattered rain showers around in central Montana. There will be areas of sleet, snow and freezing rain in eastern Montana overnight.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Decreasing clouds and wind. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Increasing clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s for central Montana, low to mid 30s for northeastern Montana. Mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 30s for the rest of central Montana.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Areas of freezing drizzle in northeastern Montana. Scattered rain and snow showers throughout the rest of the area. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s for the Hi-Line, mid 30s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray snow shower in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 10s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s for central Montana, low to mid 20s for northeastern Montana. Increasing clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 10s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s in central Montana, mid 20s for northeastern Montana. Overnight lows in the low to mid 10s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the low to mid 30s.