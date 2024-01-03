Dense fog may impact road conditions this Wednesday morning

Happy Wednesday!

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is currently in effect for portions of eastern Montana until 11am today. With below freezing overnight temperatures this fog can lead to impacted travel as road conditions will be slick.

Today will be partly cloudy while Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Both days can have some freezing fog around during the morning in the valleys and in eastern Montana. Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s on Wednesday, and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Thursday. Breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front and in portions of north-central Montana on Thursday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Friday skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, generally during the afternoon and evening hours and especially in the mountains. Winds become more widespread with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, especially during the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. A bit breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday skies will also be mostly cloudy and snow showers are likely, especially during the morning, and light snow accumulations are possible. Colder temperatures with highs in the low to mid 20s and a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Starting next week on Monday skies will be partly cloudy and conditions will be mostly dry. Temperatures will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. Breezy conditions as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. A little warmer with highs in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. A bit breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.