Dense fog this morning across the plains

Dense fog is fairly widespread for areas near I-15 from Great Falls to the Canadian border, the Hi-Line from Cut Bank to Havre, and Highway 87 from Great Falls to Havre. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect through 11am, but it may be extended should conditions warrant.

Conditions stay chilly and mostly cloudy throughout the weekend. A front is nearly stationary over Montana highway 200 separating very cold air to the north and milder air to the south. It will remain there through Monday.

Another weak system will bring light snowfall to the mountains on Saturday. An inch or two of snow could fall in the Little Belts, but it will be dry and mostly cloudy elsewhere.

The front pushes north early next week as high pressure amplifies over the West. A warming trend is likely for the plains, while the mountain valleys will stay cooler due to inversions. There will likely be air stagnation, fog and low clouds in the valleys next week. However, it will be stay drier.