Dodging showers throughout the week

Dodging showers throughout the workweek- Monday, May 12

After a stormy Mother’s Day, expect a few showers and isolated thunderstorms today, with potentially stronger storms in the areas shaded dark green. It will be breezy, with a wide range of temperatures across central and eastern Montana: 60s and 70s in central Montana, and 80s and 90s in eastern Montana.

A FIRE WEATHER WARNING is active until 9:00 p.m. this evening due to low relative humidity and gusty winds across parts of eastern Montana.

We will have daily chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms. However, it will be dry more often than not throughout each day. More widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday night, mainly south of MT-200 and east of I-15. The heaviest rain is likely to stay south of central Montana.

Temperatures will also cool significantly midweek, with most areas in the 50s and lower 60s, though some eastern Montana locations may reach the 70s.

