Dog Walking Forecast (September 18, 2024)

GREAT FALLS — Calling all dog parents! Meteorologist Erik Johnson presents the "Dog Walking Forecast" on Montana This Morning (Mondays-Fridays), so we need photos of your fur-babies.

Send a picture to weather@krtv.com and include your dog's name and anything else you'd like to share about them.

Erik will be showing a different pup at around 6:55am towards the end of the morning show. Can't wait to see your photos!

