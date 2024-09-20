Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dog Walking Forecast (September 20, 2024)

Dog Walking Forecast (September 20, 2024)
Posted

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Erik presents the dog-walking forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024.

Calling all dog parents! Meteorologist Erik Johnson presents the "Dog Walking Forecast" on Montana This Morning (Mondays-Fridays), so we need photos of your fur-babies.

Send a picture to weather@krtv.com and include your dog's name and anything else you'd like to share about them.

Erik will be showing a different pup at around 6:55am towards the end of the morning show. Can't wait to see your photos!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App