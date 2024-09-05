Drier and warmer than normal for the next week

It's a crisp and cool morning across the Treasure State, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s and clear blue skies.

After a pleasant Wednesday, we'll hold onto the sunshine this afternoon, but temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s, although it will only hit the mid and upper 70s in eastern Montana. The wind will be on the lighter side, generally sustained at 5-10mph.

Otherwise, the heat is the big story, with daytime highs continuing to climb on Friday and throughout the upcoming weekend. Our average is in the mid-70s, and we'll be around 10-20 degrees above our early September average.

A ridge of high pressure centered over western Oregon will continue to build eastward into the area starting tomorrow. That'll send temperatures into the 90s, and we likely go above 90 for the next 5-7 days.

By Monday, we'll be in the mid 90s and approaching record high temperatures. The good news is temperatures cool off for the nighttime and morning hours, with overnight low temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

We don't see any meaningful precipitation in the forseeable future. However, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible by Sunday night and essentially each afternoon next week. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies dominate the weather picture!