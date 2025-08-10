WATCH THE FULL FORECAST:

Drier conditions and warmer temperatures ahead

Wildfire smoke from Canada is mainly impacting the air quality along the Hi-Line, and the smoke looks to linger in the area through the night before slowly moving out Sunday morning.

Expect a drier day on Sunday with high temperatures in the low to upper 80’s and mainly dry conditions. Winds will pick up slightly with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph.

As we head into Monday, temperatures begin to moderate back to near normal. While a narrow region of mid-level moisture will exist throughout the period bringing isolated chances of showers to central portions, overall dry conditions can be expected thanks to dry air both above and below this narrow corridor of moisture through the beginning half of the week.

Transient ridging looks to slide east from the Pacific Northwest and over the Northern Rockies from Monday night through Tuesday morning, which will allow surface temperatures to warm to the "hottest" values of the upcoming week on Tuesday with most locations peak in the mid-80s to low 90s.

From Wednesday through the remainder of the upcoming work week, a shortwave will slowly begin to slide/lift east. Temperatures look to cool through the second half of the work week because of this, falling back into the 70s/80s on Thursday and Friday over Central and North Central. Chances of isolated to scattered precipitation is possible during this period too.

