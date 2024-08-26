Drier conditions and warmer temperatures to start the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: While temperatures trended cooler for most of the weekend, Sunday saw the coolest temperatures with highs in the 70’s and 80’s. Lows tonight will be in the 40’s and 50’s with mostly clear skies for Central portions while Eastern portions will see a bit more cloud cover. Wind wise, expect lighter winds around 5 to 10 mph for the region and through the afternoon Monday. Most precipitation today was in the southern portions of the state with isolated shower chances and a non-severe thunderstorm or two.

Stormtracker Weather

Brief shortwave ridging looks to build back in for Monday promoting mostly dry weather with a few showers and thunderstorms lingering across eastern and southern portions of the region. Temperatures Monday look to rebound closer to normal in the lower 80’s while even warmer temperatures are expected for Tuesday in the upper 80’s and possibly 90’s. This warm trend doesn’t last long because cooler temperatures return Wednesday with highs expected in the 60’s and 70’s. Expect windier conditions Tuesday and Wednesday with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures look to rebound back warmer with highs in the 80’s by next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to mostly cloudy with lows in the 40’s/50’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s.

