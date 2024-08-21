Drier days ahead with a cool-down into the weekend

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Some of us woke up to bright sunshine, others started the day with thunder and lightning. The morning storms are expected to move north and gradually dissipate.

KRTV

This afternoon, we can anticipate another round of thunderstorms developing over southwest Montana, pushing northeast and mainly impacting areas east of a line from Havre to Lewistown. There will still be a few, isolated showers and thunderstorms across central Montana but no severe weather is expected. During the evening, scattered thunderstorms will intensify into a line of strong storms in eastern Montana, bringing a significant risk of damaging wind gusts and hail, particularly for areas east of Glasgow.

Expect a bit of a breeze this afternoon, and on-and-off breezy to windy conditions will continue over the next few days. Temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages in the low to mid 80s for Wednesday. Thursday is drier but still seasonable, and then temperatures quickly warm on Friday, with daytime highs into the 90s under strong southerly winds.

KRTV

Looking ahead, a trough currently off the coast of British Columbia will dive south, strengthen, and move inland, reaching Montana Saturday into Sunday. On Saturday, the wind will pick up and showers overspread the area as a cold front approaches. By Sunday, expect a substantial cooldown, with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 60s. Cool, breezy conditions will linger into early next week, and there’s even a chance of light snow showers above 8,000 feet in the higher peaks of southwest Montana, though no significant accumulation is expected.

KRTV

Stay safe, enjoy your day, and keep an eye out for any warnings in your area!

KRTV

P.S. For those of you who have fall as your favorite season, we're getting there!