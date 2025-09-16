We're starting off this Tuesday with clouds and some rain showers. We could have a few isolated showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday, especially south of MT-200. High temperatures will range from the 60s around Helena and Lewistown to the lower 80s in eastern Montana.

Check out the forecast:

Drier rest of the week with cool mornings and warm afternoons- Tuesday, September 16

A gorgeous stretch of sunshine and unseasonably warm days from Wednesday through Saturday, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and 80s. Enjoy it! By Sunday, a strong cold front rolls in bringing clouds and very gusty winds. Right now it looks like gusts over 40 mph will be possible across the area.

The Autumnal Equinox is next Monday, September 22nd at 12:19 p.m. MT. It will be seasonably warm and a bit breezy to start off the season with highs in the 70s.

MTN News

MTN News