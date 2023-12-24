Dry and above-average temperatures for Christmas

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Bit of an exciting time for snow enthusiasts as snow showers spread through the area today. This is thanks to a cold front and upper-level trough that will continue tonight. This brought the highs today down into the chilly 30’s with lows expected in the teens and lower 20’s. Clouds increased through the day as well and will linger into the overnight hours as snow showers progress south. The snow showers will end in Southwestern Montana by 10 pm tonight. Windy conditions started along the Rocky Mountain Front today with gusts up to 50 mph at times which will eventually calm down tonight across North Central Montana as well.

As upper-level ridging begins to move into the state Sunday morning, expect temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s to lower 40s through Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. It unfortunately will not be a white Christmas this year as highs are expected to return to the 40’s on Monday with lows in the upper 20’s and sunny skies. On Tuesday due to a strong surface pressure gradient, winds along the Northern Rocky Mountain Front will be gusty. There is a chance for another round of snow accumulation towards the end of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies to start off the night which will eventually clear. Lows in the teens/low 20’s with 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 30’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows near 20.

MTN News