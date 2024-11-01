Dry and mild conditions before more precipitation

WEATHER DISCUSSION: An active weather pattern continues through the weekend and into early next week. Today, a brief break in precipitation and mountain snow is expected with mostly dry conditions. Expect high temperatures once again near average in the 40’s and the 50’s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase throughout the day for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Conditions will be breezy at times today, with wind gusts up to 20/30 mph today.

Stormtrakcer Weather

Broad, longwave troughing with embedded shortwaves will help to maintain the overall active pattern across the Northern Rockies. Most mountain locations will remain dry over the next 12-18 hours before the next shortwave moves in. This next short wave will increase surface winds through Saturday morning along the Rocky Mountain Front. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph.

Next week, the best chance for snow in lower elevations will be Monday night in Tuesday as the precipitation chances continue to increase. Southwesterly flow increases Monday for some expected windy and gusty conditions along the Rocky Mountain Front. This weather pattern continues through mid-next week before a drying trend to close it out.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with increasing clouds. High’s in 40’s/50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

Stormtrakcer Weather

SATURDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and slight chance of light snow. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and 50’s and lows in 20’s. Breezy, 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

TUESDAY (Election Day): Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s/30’s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in 50’s.