Dry and warm conditions continue

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Warm and mild weather continues to grace the forecast this weekend with highs in the 40’s to upper 50’s and lows in the 20’s to 30’s. Upper-level ridging dominates the state, though, disturbances through the upper-level pattern flattens out the ridge across The Northern Rocky Mountain Front, favoring some strong gusty westerly winds and some light precipitation, through much of the weekend. Snow amounts are minimal but in combination with gusty winds, this could cause blowing snow in some areas.

Upper-level ridging continues through the first half of this upcoming week with record breaking highs in some areas through Wednesday. Warm and dry conditions are expected in this period with highs in the upper 40’s to the lower 60’s and ongoing lows in the 20’s and 30’s.

An upper-level trough breaks into the west coast on Thursday with more windy conditions that will allow temperatures to remain above average through Friday. This trough is expected to deepen as it moves eastward across the western U.S., causing the high temperatures to dip 20 to 30 degrees cooler.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with lows in the 20’s to 30’s and gusts up to 50 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s to 60’s and lows in the 20’s to 30’s. Gusts up to 50 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s to 60’s and lows in the 20’s to 30’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s to 60’s and lows in the 30’s to 40’s. Gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s to 60’s and lows in the 30’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s to 60’s and lows in the 30’s to 40’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the 40’s to 60’s.

