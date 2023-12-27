Dry conditions and mainly sunny skies through the rest of 2023

Happy Wednesday!

Today will be mainly sunny with some patchy morning fog around in some of the valleys including the Helena Valley. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations and a slight breeze will be around this afternoon and evening with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph. Clouds increase this evening and there is a slight chance of isolated rain and snow showers around.

Thursday clouds start out as partly to mostly cloudy and decrease throughout the day. Conditions remain mainly dry. Temperatures turn warmer with highs in the 40s and low 50s in most locations. Winds pick up and become breezy especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and along the Hi-Line with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Friday through Sunday skies will be mostly sunny and dry with pleasant late December temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s. Also, not much wind for these three days as sustained wind speeds will generally be between 5 and 15 mph.

New Year’s Day skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon and evening rain and snow showers. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s and winds will be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers, especially in the mountains and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, as a disturbance passes through our area. A little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s, and a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.