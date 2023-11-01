Dry conditions today while precipitation enters Montana tomorrow.

Happy Wednesday!

Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect until midnight tonight in northwest and western portions of Montana. Pollutants in the air get trapped under high pressure and lead to deteriorating air quality.

Today conditions will be calm. In Helena, fog will be around during the morning hours. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with mainly dry conditions today. An upper-level ridge is in control of the weather bringing the slowly warming temperatures and dry conditions. Highs today will range in the 30s and 40s with a chance of precipitation starting late tonight.

Thursday the clouds move in with rain and mountain snow. Ice accumulation is possible in portions of central Montana and northeastern Montana Thursday morning. Highs in the 30s and 40s with a breeze between 15-20 mph. Rain expected to go through the night and into early Friday. Friday will have a chance of rain in the morning, generally in southern Montana and portions of central Montana with partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. A slight chance of snow and freezing rain is possible in eastern Montana. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny in central Montana with a slight chance of rain. In eastern Montana it will be mostly cloudy. Highs ranging across the state from the upper 30s to the low 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A chance of freezing rain, generally during the morning is possible. Temperature highs in the 30s and 40s. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and 40s.