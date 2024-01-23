Dry conditions, warmer temperatures, and a bit more sunshine

Happy Tuesday!

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 8am/11am this morning for portions of central, north-central, and northeastern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11am this morning for portions of northwestern and western Montana.

Today there will be areas of freezing fog around during the morning, and some of this fog will be dense. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. Conditions will be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph and in portions of the plains between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with some areas of freezing fog around during the morning. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. A bit breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains. Breezy in some areas as well between 10 and 25 mph. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

Friday is bringing the sun. Expect lots of sunshine and temperature highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Conditions will also be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Saturday skies will be partly cloudy and mostly dry. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph and temperature highs will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. Sunday and Monday skies will be mostly sunny and mainly dry. High temperatures will range from the mid 30s to the mid 50s while winds will be breezy between 10 and 20 mph.