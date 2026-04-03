Spring storm precipitation and snow totals (4/1/26 to 4/3/26)

A spring storm brought beneficial moisture to a lot of the state over the past couple of days. In north-central Montana, Cascade County was the winner with this storm as many locations received around or over 1” of precipitation.

Throughout the rest of north-central Montana and around the Helena area, most locations received between .15” and .75” of precipitation.

This precipitation came in the form of rain and wet snow. No surprise, Cascade County also took home the gold medal for snow with this storm.

Near Ulm, 11.5” of snow fell. Great Falls picked up 7.7” of snow, making this one of the biggest snowstorms of the 2025-2026 snow season. Augusta and Dutton both picked up 5” of snow, and Craig and Helena received 1” of snow.

In Great Falls, .96” of precipitation was recorded on April 2nd, making it the wettest April 2nd on record. The previous precipitation record for that date was 0.81” in 1955. This was also the wettest day in Great Falls since July 15, 2025. Great Falls also received 6.6” of snow on April 2nd, making it the snowiest day of the 2025-2026 snow season and the snowiest day since April 13, 2023, which was nearly three years ago!

The storm has been slowly moving out of the state today. Any lingering precipitation will taper off this evening and tonight.

This weekend will be a beautiful one with mostly sunny skies tomorrow and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. It is also going to be mild (upper 40s, 50s and low 60s) and mostly dry this weekend.