Welcome to May! The weather will be spectacular statewide on Friday with sunshine, light winds, and temperatures topping out in the 70s to near 80°.

MTN News

MTN News

The Vigilante Day parade kicks off at noon in Helena. Temperatures should already be in the 60s, warming into the 70s later in the afternoon under a sunny sky.

Friday Morning Forecast:

Early May brings warm temperatures and isolated storm chances- Friday, May 1

As we head into the first weekend of May, we'll have plenty of sunshine, mostly dry conditions, and continued warm temperatures. A few very isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible each afternoon, but most places will stay dry all weekend. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s, with overnight lows dipping into the 30s and 40s.

MTN News

MTN News

Somewhat cooler air moves in next week, with highs dropping into the 50s and 60s. A few spotty thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the higher terrain, while most lower elevations stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds and breezier conditions.

Temperatures rebound into the 70s and low 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. No major rainmakers are in sight for the first 7–10 days of May, even as we head into the wettest time of the year for much of Montana, on average.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News