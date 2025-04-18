Easter weekend forecast

It’s not a Montana spring without some snow around Easter! Luckily, we got most of the snow out of the way over the last couple of days, and a couple warmer, sunnier days are ahead. This afternoon, temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s, and the wind will be lighter.

Saturday is sunny, with temperatures rising into the 60s for most areas. Clouds will begin to increase as another system approaches. Wind speeds will pick up, ranging between 10 and 25 mph, with gusts exceeding 40 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Easter Sunday should start mostly dry in the morning, but scattered rain and mountain snow showers develop during the afternoon. Cooler temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies will prevail throughout the day, with daytime highs reaching the 50s in most areas and possibly the lower 60s in eastern Montana.

A larger upper-level trough will keep unsettled weather in the region into the beginning of next week. Although the system doesn't appear to be particularly strong, it will bring occasional rain showers and mountain snow on Monday and Tuesday, along with cooler temperatures in the 50s. Snow levels will gradually lower between Sunday night and Tuesday, potentially leading to rain transitioning to snow briefly in the lower elevations. However, any road impacts would likely be confined to higher elevations and mainly occur at night and early in the morning.

Nicer weather is expected to return on Wednesday, with mostly dry conditions and partly cloudy skies. Winds should also subside. However, yet another system may bring additional precipitation and wind to the area by next Thursday.

