What a storm! 6.6" of total snow fell yesterday in Great Falls, making April 2nd the snowiest day of the entire 2025-2026 winter season.

It's also the most precipitation in a single day since July 15th, 2025 in Great Falls. With 0.96" of precipitation, it was the wettest April 2nd on record and the 11th wettest April day on record.

MTN News

Friday Morning Forecast:

Egg-cellent weather for Easter weekend- Friday, April 3

Leave yourself some extra time to clear off your car and get to your destination this morning. It's a heavy, wet snow, so please use extra caution when shoveling. Many roads remain slushy and slick, so take it slow. Snow showers will linger through the morning into the afternoon around Lewistown and in the mountains. Elsewhere, conditions should improve quickly as skies gradually clear and temperatures warm into the 40s and lower 50s.

MTN News

MTN News

High pressure builds in today and tonight, leading to a fantastic day of weather on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. A weak front moves in from Canada during the evening, bringing some clouds and a few isolated showers.

MTN News

MTN News

Expect a colder start to Easter Sunday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but highs will still climb into the 50s and lower 60s.

Temperatures continue to climb into next week, with highs approaching 70 degrees on Tuesday along with the return of gusty winds. Another system moves in toward the middle of next week, bringing cooler temperatures and more precipitation. There is also the chance for more low-elevation snow.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News