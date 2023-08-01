Elevated dry conditions and very warm temperatures

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Sunny skies and very warm temperatures to start of the work week. Highs remained in the 90’s across the state as drier conditions began to settle into the area. While Monday has a very slight chance to see isolated showers and thunderstorms, most of the precipitation remains in the Southwestern part of the State. If any storms are seen, they won’t be as intense as the previous weekend. Monday also saw slightly breezy conditions ranging in the 10-20 mph area.

Smoke from wildfires West of the continental divide moved Easterly in the morning at first, primarily affecting Central Montana. Widespread haze and areas of smoke are possible in the evening and night hours of both Central and North Central Montana. As much drier air moves in over the next couple of days, humidity values will also fall into the teens for many locations and in combination with breezy conditions, there will be elevated fire weather concerns.

You can expect to see 90-degree temperatures remaining through the next couple of days due to an upper-level ridge still lingering in the area. The ridge will begin to flatten out around Wednesday to Thursday, and with the addition of an incoming cold front, temperatures are looking to return to right around average for this time of year. Daily highs will drop well into the 70’s for the upcoming weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the 50’s and 60’s. Widespread haze with winds 6 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with a highs in the 90’s and lows in the 50’s and 60’s. 6 to 13 mph winds becoming light after midnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s and 60’s. 5 to 11 mph winds with gusts up to 18 mph.

THURSDAY: A slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with a highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 8 to 11 mph winds.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.