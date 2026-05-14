Emergency travel only in northeast Montana (video)

GREAT FALLS — Blowing dust is becoming a major issue again on the Hi-Line as winds gust to 60–70+ mph, especially from Phillips County eastward.

Visibility has dropped to very low to near zero at times, and there have already been several crashes east of Glasgow near Nashua and Frazer. People are urged to avoid unnecessary travel in these areas if possible.

This is a very dangerous situation for travelers across northeast Montana. Blowing dust is causing near-zero visibility in many locations.

WATCH:

Hazardous driving along the Hi-Line

Highway 2 from Dodson to Wolf Point is closed until further notice, with only emergency travel allowed in these areas.

All red- and black-shaded roads and highways are experiencing severe driving conditions because of the low visibility.

MDT

Click here to visit the MDT 511 site.

(WEDNESDAY, MAY 13) A fast-moving front rolled through north-central Montana on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The powerful winds gusted to more than 80 miles per hour in some areas.

Shaylan Verploegen shared video from north of Havre, showing a huge "wall" of dirt and dust in a unique weather phenomenon known as a haboob; watch the video and see other viewer photos here:

Fast-moving front kicks up walls of dust

The strong winds caused some damage. There were trees blown over in Havre, Great Falls, and Helena. Part of a roof was blown off in Box Elder, and there were several carports that were destroyed in Havre. There were also numerous power outages reported across the area, some of which lasted for several hours.

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