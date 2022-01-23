Even milder on Sunday, with a brief round of chillier air and light snow on Monday

The set-up

We remain on the eastern edge of a ridge of high pressure which has allowed for a few, weak disturbances to traverse the area. Another one makes its way through Monday afternoon and evening bringing some light, accumulating snow to the area. The ridge slowly propagates eastward throughout this upcoming week keeping us mild and dry. Heading into February, a trough begins to dig into the northwestern United States which ushers in much cooler air and increased snow chances heading into February. Of course, we could still use the snowpack in the mountains so this is a welcomed sight!

Tonight: Clear skies, with an increase in cloud cover for the second half of the night. Temperatures fall to either side of 30 degrees. Wind gradually increases to SW at 15-20mph gusting to 35mph by daybreak.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the low 50s. Winds out of the SW at 20-25mph gusting to 40mph. Temperatures cool into the upper 20s with increasing cloud cover throughout the night.

Monday: Snow showers developing during the afternoon and progressing into the evening. Snow showers will be light but still causing slippery spots on the roads. A general coating-2 inches can be expected. High temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 20s with snow tapering and mostly cloudy skies continuing through the night.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures around 40 degrees. Winds out of the SW at 10-20mph gusting to 30mph. Overnight lows in the mid 20s. Partly cloudy skies overnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with partly cloudy skies in the evening along with a slight chance for snow showers. High temperatures in the mid 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. Partly cloudy skies overnight.

Thursday: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly clear skies continuing overnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Saturday: Mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures on either side of 40 degrees.