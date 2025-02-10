Extremely cold temperatures coming up

WEATHER DISCUSSION: While not as warm as Saturday, afternoon temperatures topped out in the upper single digits across the plains and teens to low 20s across the Southwest. This warmth and tranquil weather will not last long as another series of arctic fronts begin to push through the area overnight tonight. This will bring a quick round of snow along and behind this cold front. While snow may be briefly moderate to heavy along the immediate front, accumulations will generally be under an inch or two. Expect low temperatures tonight below zero for most of North Central and Eastern Montana.

Very cold temperatures are coming up for Monday and Tuesday. Partial clearing of skies Monday night into Tuesday looks to bring the coldest low temperatures of the season thus far with probabilities for low temperatures dipping below -20 degrees for most areas, with even colder wind chills. An Extreme Cold Warning has been for Monday morning through Tuesday morning, warning of near 40 below wind chills. Additional upgrades/changes to the cold weather products are expected in the coming days.

Mid-week, westerly flow aloft brings in some warmer air and moisture, likely increasing temperatures. Some warming will be in store but it’s unclear just how much at this time. Pacific moisture and warm air advection aloft late Thursday through Saturday increases the chance for snowfall. Current probabilities support a general one to three inch snowfall for this period, which may increase in the coming days.

