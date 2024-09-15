Fall-like temperatures across the region

Through the day Sunday, our weak, southwesterly flow will continue to become more southwesterly heading into Sunday ahead of an upper level trough/closed low diving southward from the coastal Pacific Northwest. This will result in breezy, southwesterly to westerly winds, mostly across the plains. Better moisture and instability moves in, causing a few showers to be possible tomorrow mostly across Southwest Montana. High temperatures look to reach into the 80’s tomorrow for Eastern portions while West of the interstate corridor will see milder temperatures in the upper 60’s and 70’s.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms develops Monday afternoon and evening, mainly across Southwest and Central Montana. Gusty winds will remain the biggest impact with stronger thunderstorms. Additional periods of showers/thunderstorms will become more widespread towards Wednesday. Flashflooding could be a concern for some areas during this period. Expect cooler temperatures through the upcoming week with highs in the 60’s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in 40’s/50’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain towards the evening.

MONDAY: Chance of afternoon and late-night rain. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and possible thunderstorms. Cloudy, with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely and mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain and partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. Partly then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.