February will come roaring in like a lion!

A spectacular day is ahead in central Montana, although increasing clouds are expected throughout the afternoon and evening. The valleys will remain chilly due to temperature inversions, with daytime highs ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s and mid to upper 40s across central Montana.

February roars in like a lion!- Thursday, January 30

Breezy to gusty conditions will continue across the area, with sustained wind speeds between 20-30 mph west of I-15 and 10-20 mph east of I-15.

Friday will bring mostly cloudy to overcast skies, with a chance of rain and snow showers in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. Wind speeds will intensify throughout the day.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Northern High Plains, eastern Glacier, western Toole, and central Pondera counties from Friday evening to Saturday evening, with sustained wind speeds reaching 35-50 mph and gusts up to 65-75 mph. A HIGH WIND WATCH has also been issued for Cascade and Judith Basin counties, with wind speeds of 35-45 mph and gusts up to 65 mph.

Temperatures will be milder on Friday, with daytime highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Similar temperatures are expected for Saturday, with rain and snow showers possible around Helena. Elsewhere, partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue with isolated rain and snow showers.

Snow will then move into the region on Sunday, with areas of light to moderate snow around on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, as a potent atmospheric river sends significant moisture towards Montana. This will likely bring heavier snow west of the Divide, but heavier snow is also possible in the mountains east of the Divide. The models are still disputing exact snow totals here in central Montana, but a light to moderate snowfall is the most likely outcome for lower elevations.

Be prepared for difficult travel conditions throughout most of the state this weekend and most of next week. Avoid travel over mountain passes and pack an emergency kit if you do have to travel.

A signifcant drop in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday as highs are going to the be in the 0s, 10s, and low 20s. Most areas will only get to the -0s and 0s Monday through Wednesday, with lows in the -0s and -10s.

