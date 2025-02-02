February starts off with sub-freezing temps and snow

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The day started off on a mild and windy note with sunny skies and high temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. The main impact earlier today and this afternoon was widespread high winds mainly impacting areas along the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent plains. A High Wind Warning was in effect today that ended around 6- 8 pm for Central Montana around Cascade County. Wind gusts reached up to 60 mph at times and will continue to calm down through the overnight hours.

Upper level troughing across the Pacific Northwest and far eastern Pacific will be the main driver for weather across the Northern Rockies over the next week or so. An Arctic air mass takes up residence at the surface along with a stream of mid- and upper-level moisture. This means that colder temperatures and snow are once again on the way.

Expect a cold front to pass through tonight, quickly bringing in cold temperatures and favoring instability. Scattered, locally heavy snow showers will make their way through this evening, mainly for central and southwestern areas along and south of a Lincoln to Lewistown line. Those planning to travel in those areas should be prepared for potentially rapidly changing driving conditions.

Stating tomorrow, most central/north central locations will be cold, with daytime highs in the single digits and teens. The trend for colder temperatures will continue for much of the week.

The first of a series of more widespread snow events arrives tomorrow afternoon/evening mainly favoring Central Montana where the most impactful snow is likely to take place. By 10:30 pm, around 3 to 5 inches of snow accumulation will begin to build up for the region, less than half of an inch for Northern portions.

There will be little reprieve before the next round of snow moves in Monday into Tuesday thanks to Pacific moisture overrunning the Arctic airmass. This will bring prolonged periods of light to moderate snow, with opportunities for heavy banding across much of the region. A Winter Storm Watch (Blue) will be in effect from Monday morning through Wednesday morning for most of the state, warning of heavy snow, difficult travel, snow packed roads, and reduced visibility.

